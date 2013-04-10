The Alabama Securities Commission wants to make sure you invest with only reputable companies. Before you sign up with any investment firm, make sure its licensed to do business in Alabama.
The ASC has a huge database of companies and can tell you for sure if one is legit. The number to call is 1-800-222-1253.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
The Wiregrass AUSA Chapter hosted a scholarship presentation at Ingrid's Jewelers Thursday morning.More >>
Hyundai reported its May sales were down 15 percent compared to May of last year.More >>
Hyundai reported its May sales were down 15 percent compared to May of last year.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.More >>
During our Today in Alabama show, an anonymous man pulled up, dropped off four boxes and two buckets, got back into his truck and drove away.More >>
During our Today in Alabama show, an anonymous man pulled up, dropped off four boxes and two buckets, got back into his truck and drove away.More >>
March of Dimes will kick off their annual March for Babies event on June 3, at the Baptist Health DeBoer Building.More >>
March of Dimes will kick off their annual March for Babies event on June 3, at the Baptist Health DeBoer Building.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
One inmate is in serious condition after a stabbing at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.More >>
One inmate is in serious condition after a stabbing at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.More >>
The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will hold a Gun Buy Back Event in July.More >>
The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will hold a Gun Buy Back Event in July.More >>