Suspect found guilty in 2013 Montgomery homicide

According to District Attorney Darryl Bailey, Dominic Manuel Gaiter, who was accused of killing 31-year-old James Scott in 2013, was found guilty of murder on Thursday.

Gaiter was arrested in connection with the city's 20th homicide of 2013, which occurred around 3 a.m. on April 14 in the 3000 block of Southmall Circle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Scott dead in a parking lot.

Gaiter was eventually captured in Selma through a joint effort with the Montgomery and Selma police departments as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.

MPD's initial investigation indicates Scott's death was the result of an argument.

Copyright 2013 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.