Superintendent: No evidence of wrongdoing by janitor accused of sex crime

Hayneville police say the family of a 13-year old girl has accused a school custodian at Hayneville Middle School of "inappropriate touching."

Lee Andrew Saffold, 46, of Hayneville, was arrested Thursday and charged with enticing a child and sexual abuse second degree.

The crime allegedly happened in late September during school hours when the teenager was on her way to class. The police department says the charges were based on its two-week investigation.

School district leaders say they conducted their own investigation and found no evidence of wrongdoing by Saffold. Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says their investigation found "inconsistencies" in the teenager's story.

"We checked the records and she was not tardy going to that class," Boyd said.

Boyd tells WSFA 12 News when the allegations first surfaced teachers at the middle school rushed to Saffold's defense.

"They told me he was not capable of this," Boyd said.

Saffold is being held in the John Hulett Detention Facility in Lowndes County on $11,000 bond, according to the jail. He has a preliminary hearing in mid-November in Lowndes County.

Boyd says Saffold is not being paid while in jail.

Because of privacy laws, WSFA 12 News was unable to get the teenager's side of the story. Saffold proclaimed his innocence through his attorney.

