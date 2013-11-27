Auburn to honor oldest known former player at Iron Bowl 2013

Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has been selected as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday.

Bruce Pearl named semifinalist for National Coach of the Year

The Red Wolves will play the Auburn Tigers in Alabama this weekend, but they may be a little short-handed.

Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.

Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.

Like father,like son. David Lyon is91-years-old and played for the Auburn Tigers beginning in 1940 as a runningback.



"They hadme listed as 176 pounds," said Lyon.



Son Dave Lyon,Junior, suited up for Auburn as the team's safety for 4 years starting in 1969.



They are two generationswith a unique perspective on the Iron Bowl.Mr. Lyon never played in theannual match-up because Bama and Auburn stopped playing each other after the1907 season and didn't resume their rivalry until 1948. There was apparentlytoo much tension at the time.



"We allliked Alabama. We never hated Alabama," said Lyon, Sr.



Dave Lyon waspart of four Iron Bowls. He says there was hype but nowhere near what we seetoday.



"It wasmore like a little family fight but nothing like today," said Lyon.



This weekendAuburn University will honor David Lyon, Sr., sometime during the first half,not just because he's one of the oldest living members who played on thePlains, but as a veteran, too. Lyon served in World War II for three years.



"I don'tthink I deserve any recognition at all. I don't value my playing time all thatmuch," said Mr. Lyon.



While fatherand son played for Auburn, the rest of the family, four generations deepattended Auburn University. You could say they kept it 'All in the Family' beginningwith David Lyon, Sr., 73 years ago.



A footnote onthe Iron Bowl. Alabama leadsthe series between the two schools with a record of 42-34-1.

The IronBowl got its name from Birmingham's role in the steel industry, a city wherethe Iron Bowl was played for many years until 2000.

