Hunting accident leaves one man dead in Tallapoosa County

The ruffling ofleaves in the woods in Tallapoosa County caught the ear of a hunter in his treestand who promptly fired one shot 157 feet away, hitting what hethought was a deer. It turned outto be a fellow hunter, a friend.

The incident happened off Piney Woods Road not farfrom Highway 280.



"That iscorrect. That is our understanding he heard the noise and fired off a shotthinking it was a deer," said Alex City police Cpl. Michael Howell.



Policeidentified the victim as James Raymond Landers of Alex City. Landers was in theprocess of setting up his own tree stand when he was shot in the lower back.Mr. Landers later died at the Russell Medical Center in Alex City.



Police say nocharges will be filed against the hunter who fired the rifle because right nowinvestigators see this as a 'terrible accident.' However, as a matter ofprotocol the case will be turned over to the Tallapoosa County DistrictAttorney's office.



Alex City policesay the two men were veteran hunters and both had been to this particular areahunting deer before. The odd thing is neither one knew the other was on theland at the same time. The men had arrived separately.



"Theshooter did not know there was a fellow hunter in the area and Landers was notwearing the recommended orange-clothing hunters typically wear," saidHowell.



Howelldescribed the hunter who pulled the trigger as 'shakened' and fully cooperatingwith police.



James RaymondLanders was 50-years-old and worked for Hyundai Motors in Montgomery.

