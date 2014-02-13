Joe Ciampi named Auburn's SEC Legend

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

Joe Ciampi will serve as Auburn's SEC "Legend" at this year'sSEC Tournament.

Ciampi, a Hall of Fame coach, had a career record of607-213, and was 568-203 as Auburn's head coach from 1979-2004. He led Auburnto 16 NCAA Tournaments, including seven trips to the Sweet 16 and threeconsecutive trips to the national championship game.

Ciampi was named the National Coach of the Year three times,and was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times. He coached the Tigers tofour SEC regular-season titles and four SEC Tournament championships.

The SEC Tournament is set for March 5-9 at The Arena atGwinnett Center in Duluth, GA.

