Joe Ciampi named Auburn's SEC Legend

Joe Ciampi will serve as Auburn's SEC "Legend" at this year'sSEC Tournament.

Ciampi, a Hall of Fame coach, had a career record of607-213, and was 568-203 as Auburn's head coach from 1979-2004. He led Auburnto 16 NCAA Tournaments, including seven trips to the Sweet 16 and threeconsecutive trips to the national championship game.

Ciampi was named the National Coach of the Year three times,and was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times. He coached the Tigers tofour SEC regular-season titles and four SEC Tournament championships.

The SEC Tournament is set for March 5-9 at The Arena atGwinnett Center in Duluth, GA.

