Auburn's Chris Denson named to All-SEC second team

Auburn basketball player Chris Denson was named to the collegesportsmadness.com All-SEC Second Team. The website made the announcement about Denson on Sunday.

Denson finished the regular season second in the SEC in scoring with 19.2 points per game. He ranked ninth in field goal percentage (.460) and tenth in minutes played (32.1 minutes per game).

Denson scored in double figures in 25 games this season, which included 13 20-point games, eight 25-point games and a pair of 30-point games. His highest scoring game of the season was against rival Alabama where he scored a career high 32 points. He has led Auburn in scoring 18 times this season and in assists ten times.

Denson scored 588 points in the regular season, including 168 from the free throw line, has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, third on the team, and is second on the team in assist with 70.

