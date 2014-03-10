Auburn's Chris Denson named to All-SEC second team

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Auburn basketball player Chris Denson was named to the collegesportsmadness.com All-SEC Second Team. The website made the announcement about Denson on Sunday.

Denson finished the regular season second in the SEC in scoring with 19.2 points per game. He ranked ninth in field goal percentage (.460) and tenth in minutes played (32.1 minutes per game).

Denson scored in double figures in 25 games this season, which included 13 20-point games, eight 25-point games and a pair of 30-point games. His highest scoring game of the season was against rival Alabama where he scored a career high 32 points. He has led Auburn in scoring 18 times this season and in assists ten times.

Denson scored 588 points in the regular season, including 168 from the free throw line, has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, third on the team, and is second on the team in assist with 70.

Copyright 2014 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.