Auburn men's golf team playing in 2014 Tiger Invitational

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn men's golf team and Grand National are set to host the 2014 Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner. The tournament began at 8 a.m. on March 10 and will run through March 11. The field includes 84 total players and 15 teams, three of which are ranked in the top 50 in the country. The Auburn's men golf team is ranked number 28 in the nation.

Auburn's team will consist of Jake Mondy, Niclas Carlsson, Dan Stringfellow, Matt Gilchrest and Will Long, who is the reigning SEC Freshman of the Week. Auburn head coach Nick Clinard will also send out Ryan Benton, Blake Messer, Victor Henum, Blake Soni and Victor Wiggins as a second team.

"It'sa privilege to host the Tiger Invitational at Grand National and I would liketo thank Jason Dufner and Jay Jacobs for their commitment to the event," Clinard said. "Jason loves Auburn and college golf and we arelooking forward to him being out there Monday and Tuesday cheering on the team.The golf course is in excellent shape, and we are excited about competing."

Other teams in the tournament include: Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Drexel, Jacksonville State, No. 42 Kennesaw State, No. 28 Memphis, Mississippi State, Samford, South Alabama, Temple, Troy, St. John's, VCU and Western Carolina.

Mississippi State won both the team and individual title in last year's inaugural tournament. Mississippi State shot an 889, led by Chad Ramsey's 3-under 213. Memphis placed second at 896 and Auburn finished third shooting 899. Carlsson was Auburn's top finisher with a runner-up showing at even par.

Grand National's Lake Course is a par-72 course with a 7,149 yard layout and twelve of the holes hug the shore of Lake Saugahatchee. It is located in Opelika and is part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The teams will play 36 continuous holes on Monday and then the final 18 on Tuesday, which starts at 7:45 a.m.

