Auburn men's golf team wins second annual Tiger Invitational

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The No. 28 Auburn men's golf team won its second tournamentof the season on Tuesday after winning the second annual Tiger InvitationalPresented by Jason Dufner.

The Tigers shot an 842 which placed them at 22-under, at theGrand National Lake Course, to defeat Kennesaw State by 19 strokes. MississippiState came in third at 9-over, and was followed by Memphis who finished fourthat 11-over. Auburn's second team came in at fifth, shooting 15-over.

Junior Niclas Carlsson led Auburn at 8-under with a score of208. Carlsson was the leader heading into the final round, but shot a 73 (1-over)dropping him to third place.

The Tigers return to action in Awendaw, South Carolina onMarch 23-25.

