Auburn men's golf team wins second annual Tiger Invitational

The No. 28 Auburn men's golf team won its second tournamentof the season on Tuesday after winning the second annual Tiger InvitationalPresented by Jason Dufner.

The Tigers shot an 842 which placed them at 22-under, at theGrand National Lake Course, to defeat Kennesaw State by 19 strokes. MississippiState came in third at 9-over, and was followed by Memphis who finished fourthat 11-over. Auburn's second team came in at fifth, shooting 15-over.

Junior Niclas Carlsson led Auburn at 8-under with a score of208. Carlsson was the leader heading into the final round, but shot a 73 (1-over)dropping him to third place.

The Tigers return to action in Awendaw, South Carolina onMarch 23-25.  

