Auburn baseball scores in every inning, defeats Coppin St.

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn baseball team scored in every inning and recordeda season-high 16 hits in their 10-0 win over Coppin State on Tuesday. TheTigers picked up their fourth shutout win of the season, matching the most in asingle season since 2002.

Freshman Connor Short was 3-for-5 on the night, and scored arun for the Tigers. Jordan Ebert went 2-for-3 and drove in a career-high threeRBI while also scoring a run. Damek Tomscha was 2-for-3 with a run scored, andRyan Tella was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Damon Haecker also had a career-high threeRBI while going 1-for-2.

Senior Michael O'Neal threw six scoreless innings whilegiving up two hits in his best start of the season. Trey Wingenter and Rocky McCordcombined to hold the Eagles to just one hit in the final three innings.

Auburn will wrap up the two-game midweek series and asix-game home stand at 3 p.m. on Wednesday vs. the Eagles.

