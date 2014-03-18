Auburn baseball scores in every inning, downs Coppin St. - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn baseball scores in every inning, defeats Coppin St.

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn baseball team scored in every inning and recordeda season-high 16 hits in their 10-0 win over Coppin State on Tuesday. TheTigers picked up their fourth shutout win of the season, matching the most in asingle season since 2002.

Freshman Connor Short was 3-for-5 on the night, and scored arun for the Tigers. Jordan Ebert went 2-for-3 and drove in a career-high threeRBI while also scoring a run. Damek Tomscha was 2-for-3 with a run scored, andRyan Tella was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Damon Haecker also had a career-high threeRBI while going 1-for-2.

Senior Michael O'Neal threw six scoreless innings whilegiving up two hits in his best start of the season. Trey Wingenter and Rocky McCordcombined to hold the Eagles to just one hit in the final three innings.

Auburn will wrap up the two-game midweek series and asix-game home stand at 3 p.m. on Wednesday vs. the Eagles.     

