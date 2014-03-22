Auburn baseball takes first game against Tennessee 3-2

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn University baseball team was able to hold off theTennessee Volunteers by a score of 3-2 on Friday. The Tigers were able to workout of bases loaded jams in three different innings helping them seal thevictory.

Senior Dillon Ortman got the start for the Tigers and wentseven full innings while picking up his fifth win of the season. Ortman gave upsix hits and struck out seven, but was charged with two runs in the eighthinning that brought the Volunteers within one run.

Auburn was clinging to a one run lead in the ninth when Tennesseeloaded the bases again with one out. Keegan Thompson was able to get a forceout at home for the second out of the inning, and a fly ball to right fieldsealed the win for the Tigers.

Jordan Ebert led the Tigers offensively with a 2-for-5night, while five other Auburn players tallied one hit apiece

The Tigers play the Volunteers on Saturday at 3 p.m.

