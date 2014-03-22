Auburn baseball takes first game against Tennessee 3-2 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn baseball takes first game against Tennessee 3-2

The Auburn University baseball team was able to hold off theTennessee Volunteers by a score of 3-2 on Friday. The Tigers were able to workout of bases loaded jams in three different innings helping them seal thevictory.

Senior Dillon Ortman got the start for the Tigers and wentseven full innings while picking up his fifth win of the season. Ortman gave upsix hits and struck out seven, but was charged with two runs in the eighthinning that brought the Volunteers within one run.    

Auburn was clinging to a one run lead in the ninth when Tennesseeloaded the bases again with one out. Keegan Thompson was able to get a forceout at home for the second out of the inning, and a fly ball to right fieldsealed the win for the Tigers.

Jordan Ebert led the Tigers offensively with a 2-for-5night, while five other Auburn players tallied one hit apiece

The Tigers play the Volunteers on Saturday at 3 p.m.

