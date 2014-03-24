Auburn baseball takes series against Tennessee, misses sweep

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn University baseball team won on Saturday to takethe weekend series against SEC rival Tennessee, but lost on Sunday preventingthe Tigers from picking up the sweep.

The Tigers won on Saturday by a score of 4-2 behind a solidpitching performance from freshman Keegan Thompson. The win puts Thompson at5-0 on the season as he only gave up one run on five hits in 7 and 1/3 inningspitched. Thompson retired the first 12 Tennessee batters he faced.

"The special thing about Keegan, he didn'treally have his best stuff," said Sunny Golloway, Auburn's head coach. "Hedidn't have his fastball command. The ball was running in on him, and hedefinitely didn't have his off-speed stuff. He kept coming in the dugoutfrustrated. But what I love about him, he's such a competitor; he's going tofind a way to get out of it every time. And that's what he did."

Tennessee made it 4-2 in the eighth inning,but senior Terrance Dedrick had a perfect ninth inning and picked up his thirdsave of the year.

Eight of Auburn's nine starters tallied a hit,and all nine reached base at least once as the Tigers collected 13 hits. JordanEbert led the way for the Tigers, going 3-for-5. Auburn matched a season highwith four extra base hits in the game.

In the final game of the series, theVolunteers scored seven of its eight runs with two outs and avoided the sweepwith an 8-6 win.

Auburn fell behind early giving up five runsin the first three innings, and trailed 8-4 heading into the final inning. TheTigers had the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the ninth, butbase-running mistakes cost the Tigers a potential victory.

In the ninth inning, the Tigers loaded thebases with no outs, and were able to plate two runs making the score 8-6. J.J.Shaffer was thrown out attempting to steal second base, which ended the game.

Auburn's first four runs came off a pair ofhome runs by Blake Austin and Ryan Tella, making the score 5-4. Austin led theTigers in game three going 2-for-4, driving in three with his home run andscoring twice. Sam Gillikin was 2-for-3 on the day for the Tigers.

Sophomore Justin Camp received the loss as hegave up three earned runs on five hits in his two innings of work. Camp fallsto 1-3 on the year.

Auburn is back in action against KennesawState at Plainsman Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

