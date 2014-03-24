Auburn blasts Old Dominion 82-59 to advance in WNIT

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina.More >>
Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>
Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The state education budget passed easily in the house Wednesday, without a single vote against it.More >>
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.More >>
The Gibbs Village community sending a message to the city of Montgomery that enough is enough. The plea against gun violence emerging from a vigil honoring a 19-year-old man shot and killed last month.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
After more than 30 years in Montgomery Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets.More >>
After more than 30 years in Montgomery Green Gate School on McGhee Road is liquidating its assets.More >>