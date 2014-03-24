Auburn blasts Old Dominion 82-59 to advance in WNIT

Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and Alabama coach Nick Saban (Source: WSFA video)

Former AU coach Tommy Tuberville will not run for governor

Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.

Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

AU softball senior named SEC Player of the Week, all-time RBI leader

A strong second half propelled the Auburn women's basketball team to an 82-59 win over Old Dominion in the second round of the WNIT on Monday.

Senior Tyrese Tanner led the Tiger charge with 24 points. Auburn improves to 19-14 on the season.

The Tigers advance to the third round of the WNIT to face Mississippi State on Thursday in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 74-66 double overtime win against Southern Miss on Monday.

Auburn beat MSU twice during the regular season.

You can find the WNIT bracket by clicking here.

