Auburn blasts Old Dominion 82-59 to advance in WNIT

A strong second half propelled the Auburn women's basketball team to an 82-59 win over Old Dominion in the second round of the WNIT on Monday.

Senior Tyrese Tanner led the Tiger charge with 24 points. Auburn improves to 19-14 on the season.

The Tigers advance to the third round of the WNIT to face Mississippi State on Thursday in Starkville.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 74-66 double overtime win against Southern Miss on Monday.

Auburn beat MSU twice during the regular season.

