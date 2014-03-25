CRIMESTOPPERS: Two females wanted in GameStop robbery

The Prattville Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying and locating two individuals who stole merchandise from a GameStop store.

On March 10, Video surveillance captured two unknown females entering the GameStop located at 1961 Cobbs Ford Road. Once inside, the two females began asking about Playstation 3 game consoles.

The clerk walked to the store computer to price the games and controllers, and that is when the two females grabbed three of the game consoles and ran out of the store.

The two females were last seen entering a silver SUV leaving in an unknown direction.

The two females are wanted for theft of property second degree.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of these subjects, please call the Prattville Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

