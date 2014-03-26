Auburn baseball tops Kennesaw State at Plainsman Park

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The 21st ranked Auburn Tigers survived a late rally to knock off Kennesaw State by a score of 10-5 at Plainsman Park on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Sam Gillikin led the Auburn offense, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and scoring three times. Freshman Damon Haecker was one of five Auburn players with two hits, going 2-for-3, along with Jordan Ebert, Ryan Tella, Daniel Robert and Keegan Thompson.

Trey Wingenter recorded his first win of the season, the second of his career, going five-plus innings of work. Wingenter recorded five strikeouts and gave up three earned runs. Senior Jay Wade pitched two scoreless innings of relief, only giving up one hit. Senior Reid Carter closed out the game in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The Tigers are now 18-8 on the season and will host Missouri in a three-game SEC series starting on Thursday at Plainsman Park. The first game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2014 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.