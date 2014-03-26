Auburn baseball tops Kennesaw State at Plainsman Park - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn baseball tops Kennesaw State at Plainsman Park

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The 21st ranked Auburn Tigers survived a late rally to knock off Kennesaw State by a score of 10-5 at Plainsman Park on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Sam Gillikin led the Auburn offense, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and scoring three times. Freshman Damon Haecker was one of five Auburn players with two hits, going 2-for-3, along with Jordan Ebert, Ryan Tella, Daniel Robert and Keegan Thompson.

Trey Wingenter recorded his first win of the season, the second of his career, going five-plus innings of work. Wingenter recorded five strikeouts and gave up three earned runs. Senior Jay Wade pitched two scoreless innings of relief, only giving up one hit. Senior Reid Carter closed out the game in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

The Tigers are now 18-8 on the season and will host Missouri in a three-game SEC series starting on Thursday at Plainsman Park. The first game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

