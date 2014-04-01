Ken Hare In Depth: Singing Wren sounds sour note for other public officials

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

State Rep. Greg Wren's guilty plea on an ethics violation may bejust the first domino to fall in an ongoing public corruption investigationinvolving the Alabama Legislature.

The Alabama attorney general's office announced on Tuesday thearrest and conviction of the 59-year-old Wren for violating the state ethicslaw. The Republican lawmaker from Montgomery resigned from his House seat aspart of the plea agreement.

According to the state Attorney General's Office, Wren used hislegislative office to gain knowledge "not available to the generalpublic." He provided that information to a private company that paid him$24,000, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office.

Under the plea agreement, Wren will pay $24,000 in restitution tothe state and serve two-years of probation.

That might sound like a slap on the wrist -- in fact, it is a slapon the wrist. But a comment in the official news release by Acting AttorneyGeneral W. Van Davis, who is leading the public corruption investigation, mayshow why Wren is getting off so lightly.

Davis said, "Former Representative Wren's guilty plea,negotiated in light of his acceptance of responsibility and cooperation withthe state, marks a significant point in the ongoing investigation."

There are two key phrases in that statement: "cooperationwith the state" and "ongoing investigation."

In other words, Wren is singing, and his song has to be makingothers in and around the Legislature nervous.

Language in Wren's plea agreement is intriguing.

The plea agreement entered in court describes meetings Wrenattended "while attempting to obtain legislative support" forlanguage in legislation that would benefit a pharmaceutical cooperative. Theplea notes that among those attending the meetings were the speaker of theHouse, other legislators, legislative staff members, member's of the speaker'sstaff, and lobbyists for the pharmaceutical cooperative.

The plea agreement states: "Subsequent to the meetings,in which Wren participated, wherein the Speaker of the House reviewed andendorsed the Co-op Exclusive Language, Wren was informed by a lobbyist, who hadrepresented Pharm Co-op in those meetings, that the Speaker of the House had anongoing financial relationship with Pharm Co-op. The Speaker of the House hadnot informed Wren, or others Wren interacted with in those meetings, of thatongoing financial relationship."

An attorney for Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard,R-Auburn, issued a statement that read in part:

"The matters related to Representative Wren's actions todaydo not involve or affect Speaker Hubbard.

"Speaker Hubbard has never failed to cooperate with any lawenforcement authority. Unlike his political opponents, the Speakerrespects the need for the legal process to operate free of politicalinfluences.

"Speaker Hubbard will continue to focus on the currentsession of the Alabama Legislature and his work in the House ofRepresentatives."

Where the ongoing probe ends up remains to be seen. But based onthe statement from the Attorney General's Office, it does not appear thatWren's guilty plea will be the end of it.

