Auburn baseball commits 4 errors, drops game to Samford

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn University baseball team lost to the SamfordBulldogs on Tuesday night at Plainsman Park by a score of 8-1.

Auburn committed four errors on the night, the fourth timein the last five games the Tigers have had at least three defensive miscues ina game. The Tigers also gave up three unearned runs on two errors in the thirdinning that sealed the win for the Bulldogs.

"That's just baseball," said Auburn head coach, SunnyGolloway. "They are a free-swinging club. (Samford) getting out to a 3-1 leadallowed them to play the game they want to play. We have to be patient as faras knowing the zone."

Trey Wingenter gave up four hits over five innings and didnot allow an earned run, but was hit with the loss dropping his record to 1-1on the season. Wingenter struck out a career-high seven batters on Tuesday. Sixother Auburn pitchers gave up a combined five earned runs on four hits in thefinal four innings.

Jordan Ebert led the Tiger offense, going 2-for-4 on thenight, and five other Auburn players had one hit each.

Auburn is now 19-11 on the season, and will play Ole Miss ina three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Oxford, MS. The final gameof the series on Sunday will be televised by CSS.

