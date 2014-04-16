Auburn baseball falls short to Samford University

Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.More >>
Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.More >>
The Manning Passing Academy brings the kids, the big kids, and the biggest names in college football to Louisiana. Both Egg Bowl quarterbacks taking advantage of learning from Archie, Eli, & PeytonMore >>
The LSU baseball team faced elimination Wednesday night at the College World Series in Omaha, but the team pulled through for a 7-4 win against Florida State.More >>
On the day the University of Georgia dedicated the football program's new indoor practice facility, the university's athletic association unveiled it's next major project. UGAA approved a $63 million renovation project for Sanford Stadium that will focus on the west end zone.More >>
Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.More >>
