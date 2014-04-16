Auburn baseball falls short to Samford University - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

The Auburn University baseball team fell just short of a comeback against the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday night losing 7-6.

The Tigers were down 6-0 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, but could not tie the game. The tigers left 13 runners on base with nine of those in scoring position.

Senior Ryan Tella led the team going 4-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. The rest of the Tiger's offense combined for just six hits.

Justin Camp was hit with the loss after giving up six runs, two of which were earned, on four hits in two-and-two-thirds innings of pitching. The Tiger's bullpen allowed just one run in five-and-one-thirds innings with four different pitchers.

Auburn returns to Plainsman Park for a three-game series with SEC foe South Carolina.

