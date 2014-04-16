Auburn baseball falls short to Samford University

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn University baseball team fell just short of a comeback against the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday night losing 7-6.

The Tigers were down 6-0 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, but could not tie the game. The tigers left 13 runners on base with nine of those in scoring position.

Senior Ryan Tella led the team going 4-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. The rest of the Tiger's offense combined for just six hits.

Justin Camp was hit with the loss after giving up six runs, two of which were earned, on four hits in two-and-two-thirds innings of pitching. The Tiger's bullpen allowed just one run in five-and-one-thirds innings with four different pitchers.

Auburn returns to Plainsman Park for a three-game series with SEC foe South Carolina.

