Blue team beats White team in Auburn A-Day game

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn Tigers held their annual A-Day spring game on Saturday and it was a blowout as the Blue team dominated the White team 58-3.

The high powered Auburn offense picked up right where they left off last year, scoring 44 points in the first half. The Tigers' offense slowed down considerably in the second half, only scoring 14 points.

Cameron Artis-Payne started the blowout with a 14-yard run in the first quarter, and just over three minutes later Quan Bray caught a 59-yard pass from Nick Marshall. From there it was a blow out as Marshall hit D'haquille Williams, Sammie Coates and Bray again for touchdowns. Corey Grant placed his own mark on the game with a 54-yard scamper. Jeremy Johnson and Jonathan Wallace also threw for a touchdown each in the second half.

The blue team recorded 29 total first downs, 12 of which were rushing and 16 were passing. The biggest mark was the 271 rushing and 386 passing yards for a total of 657 yards set by the Blue team. The Blue team also did not turn the ball over, and only had three penalties for 15 yards. The Blue team also went 9-for-12 on third-down conversions.

