Blue team beats White team in Auburn A-Day game

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn Tigers held their annual A-Day spring game on Saturday and it was a blowout as the Blue team dominated the White team 58-3.

The high powered Auburn offense picked up right where they left off last year, scoring 44 points in the first half. The Tigers' offense slowed down considerably in the second half, only scoring 14 points.

Cameron Artis-Payne started the blowout with a 14-yard run in the first quarter, and just over three minutes later Quan Bray caught a 59-yard pass from Nick Marshall. From there it was a blow out as Marshall hit D'haquille Williams, Sammie Coates and Bray again for touchdowns. Corey Grant placed his own mark on the game with a 54-yard scamper. Jeremy Johnson and Jonathan Wallace also threw for a touchdown each in the second half.

The blue team recorded 29 total first downs, 12 of which were rushing and 16 were passing. The biggest mark was the 271 rushing and 386 passing yards for a total of 657 yards set by the Blue team. The Blue team also did not turn the ball over, and only had three penalties for 15 yards. The Blue team also went 9-for-12 on third-down conversions.

