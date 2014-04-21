Auburn baseball drops fourth straight SEC series

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn Tigers' baseball team has dropped its fourth straight SEC series after taking only one game from the South Carolina Gamecocks over the weekend.

The Friday night matchup between the two teams was postponed thus resulting in a doubleheader on Saturday. Auburn took the first game of the doubleheader by a score of 4-2, but lost the nightcap 3-2. Auburn had a chance to win both games on Saturday as they were leading game two by a score of 2-1 going into the ninth inning, but the Gamecocks scored twice and held on for the win.

Senior Dillon Ortman threw his second complete game of the season in the Saturday win, giving up two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

A three-run home run by Blake Austin capped off a four-run first inning that proved to be all the offense the Tigers would need in their win.

In game two, the Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning off two Gamecock errors. The Gamecocks however would score three unanswered runs including a two-run ninth inning to win the game.

The Tigers had a chance to blow the game open in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, but two strikeouts and a lineout would end the threat.

On Sunday, The Gamecocks would score a run in the eighth inning to break a 3-3, which would seal the win and the series for South Carolina.

Austin led Auburn on Sunday going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Keegan Thompson went 2-for-4 and Damek Tomscha went 2-for-3.

Trey Cochran-Gill received the loss after giving up the eighth inning run which proved to be the game winner. Cochran-Gill allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Auburn now falls to 22-19 on the year and 7-11 in SEC play. The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday when they play South Alabama in Auburn at 6 p.m.

