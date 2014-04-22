10th annual Rural Eye Clinic for children held in Marion

Jasmine Tubbs knows the routine. The eye drops and then the 14-minute wait for her eyes to dialate. The next step in the process for the 16-year-old is an eye exam at the Perry County Health Department.

"It's gotten to the point where I can't make out the words in a book," Tubbs said.

Tubbs has taken advantage of free eye exams for seven years now, otherwise she couldn't afford it.

"I am very grateful they are here," Tubbs said.

These are the children that Sight Savers along with UAB and Lenscrafters are teaming up to reach in one of the poorest counties in the state.

This is the tenth year for Sight Savers to be in west Alabama. There are 136 children that have appointments, children who were pre-screened meaning they failed a basic eye test in school.

"You'll find this across the country," said Chad Nichols, Sight Savers Chief Operating Officer. "We see about 15 to 20 percent of children needing some kind of eye care correction."

Dr. Tom Metz gave up a busy day at his medical practice in Birmingham to be in west Alabama. Metz will not get paid for his services, as it is all voluntary.

"This was an opportunity to serve children who don't have access to a doctor," Metz said.

By the end of the day Sight Savers, UAB and Lenscrafters will have provided around $20,000 worth of eye care services.

That's a fact not glazed over by Jasmine Tubbs.

"It's worth it," she said.

Tubbs is appreciative of the free eye care, and thankful for better vision.