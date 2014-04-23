Auburn baseball bounces back with a win over South Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn University baseball team rebounded on Tuesday night with a big 6-1 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Tigers put together three straight doubles in the fifth inning to take the lead, and eventually the win. Auburn finished the game with eleven total hits, with four batters recording two hits apiece.

The Auburn pitching staff allowed only six base runners all night, and the bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings. Jay Wade was rewarded with the win after retiring all eight batters he faced in 2.2 innings of relief. Starting pitcher Daniel Koger pitched 4.1 innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out a season-high five batters, but received a no decision as he was pulled before the Tigers' bats came alive.

Auburn will return to action on Friday in a weekend series when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

