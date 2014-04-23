Auburn baseball bounces back with a win over South Alabama

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn University baseball team rebounded on Tuesday night with a big 6-1 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Tigers put together three straight doubles in the fifth inning to take the lead, and eventually the win. Auburn finished the game with eleven total hits, with four batters recording two hits apiece.

The Auburn pitching staff allowed only six base runners all night, and the bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless innings. Jay Wade was rewarded with the win after retiring all eight batters he faced in 2.2 innings of relief. Starting pitcher Daniel Koger pitched 4.1 innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out a season-high five batters, but received a no decision as he was pulled before the Tigers' bats came alive.

Auburn will return to action on Friday in a weekend series when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

