Auburn baseball swept by Mississippi State in weekend series

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

The Auburn baseball team had a rough weekend as they were swept in their series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers lost to the Bulldogs on Friday by a score of 3-0 at Plainsman Park. Mississippi State only needed two solo home runs and an RBI double to take game one. Auburn could only produce five hits and left eight runners on base.

Senior Dillon Ortman was charged with the loss giving up three earned runs on six hits. Ortman struck out three batters and walked one in seven-and-one-thirds-innings of work.

Auburn had the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning, but a spectacular catch followed by a double play ended the Tigers threat and the game.

Saturday's game between the two teams rendered the same 3-0 final score in Mississippi States second win of the series.

The Tigers were only able to muster four hits on the night as Bulldog's pitcher Ross Mitchell threw his fourth complete game of the season.

Keegan Thompson received the loss after giving up three earned runs on five hits. Thompson walked two batters and struck out four. The two walks surrendered by Thompson would prove costly in the Tiger's loss.

The Bulldogs scored all three runs in the third inning, and two of those runs were batters who were walked.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two outs, but the Tigers were unable to score any runs.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs completed the sweep winning by a score of 12-1. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 18-1 in the weekend series.

Mississippi State scored eight runs in the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach for the Tigers.

Auburn's lone run of the day, and of the series, came from freshman Daniel Robert in the seventh inning. Robert's home run snapped a 29-inning scoreless streak for the Tigers, going all the way back to the Arkansas game on April 26.

Michael O'Neal took the loss as he pitched for three-and-two-thirds-innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits. O'Neal struck out one batter and walked two.

Three different Auburn relievers gave up eight runs in the seventh inning as the Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate.

Daniel Robert led the Tigers with two of the Tigers' four hits. Sam Gillikin and Jackson Burgreen had the other two.

Auburn plays Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday in a non-conference home game at 6 p.m.

