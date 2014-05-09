Ken Hare In Depth: Consultant critical of ASU management structure

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

The outside consultant who reviewed and made suggestions on a proposed reorganization plan for Alabama State University found that the current structure was put in place in part "simply to keep the peace and everyone happy."

[DOCUMENT: ASU Desk Audit (.pdf)]



In a report to ASU President Gwendolyn Boyd, the consultant wrote:

"It was noted by a number of employees interviewed that the reporting structure currently in place was not always done in an effort to improve efficiency or effectiveness of the operation, but rather the result of either a lack of communications between different departments or personality differences between employees."

Stephen J. Smith, senior partner of the H.R. Group, wrote that "there seems to be climate where departments and/or individuals operate in silos rather than always addressing issues that would tend to serve the overall best interest of the students and the university. As a result, and in an attempt to simply keep the peace and everyone happy, some individuals and responsibilities were placed under a different reporting structure that at times may not have always been the best fit for the work that needed to be done by the department."

Smith wrote that continuing the current reporting structures creates the possibility that the university "will not only experience reduced efficiency and effectiveness in its operation, but would also over the long-run experience higher cost and decreased satisfaction from the students served by the university."

Boyd has recommended sweeping changes in the ASU organization chart, including the elimination of several vice presidential jobs and having more top administrators report directly to her. The changes must be approved by the board of trustees to become effective.

Other recommendations by the consultant involved the athletic advisement, human resources, housing, financial aid and the university police department. ​

