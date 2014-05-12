Auburn softball team heading to Minneapolis regional - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn softball team heading to Minneapolis regional

The Auburn softball team is heading to the Minneapolis Regional in the 2014 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Tigers will North Dakota State in the opening round on Friday, May 16.

Auburn knows NDSU quite well. The Tigers beat NDSU in the second game of the season in Auburn.

Green Bay and Minnesota will play in the other game in Minneapolis.

Auburn is 39-17-1 on the season.

