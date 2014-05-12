Auburn softball team heading to Minneapolis regional

Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and Alabama coach Nick Saban (Source: WSFA video)

Former AU coach Tommy Tuberville will not run for governor

Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.

Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.

In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.

AU softball senior named SEC Player of the Week, all-time RBI leader

The Auburn softball team is heading to the Minneapolis Regional in the 2014 NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Tigers will North Dakota State in the opening round on Friday, May 16.

Auburn knows NDSU quite well. The Tigers beat NDSU in the second game of the season in Auburn.

Green Bay and Minnesota will play in the other game in Minneapolis.

Auburn is 39-17-1 on the season.

