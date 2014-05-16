2 suspects found guilty in 2014 Millbrook home invasion case

Two suspects involved in a 2014 home invasion in Millbrook were found guilty in a court of law on July 23.

Timothy James Davis, 36, and Roger James Young, 21, were both found guilty of first degree burglary and two counts of first degree robbery. Davis was also found guilty on a charge of attempted murder.

Both men were remanded to the custody of the Elmore County Sheriff, according to Millbrook Police. Their sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The home invasion occurred on March 22, 2014 at 3:12 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lakeshore Drive. One victim was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the hand and abdomen. The two suspects forced their way into the residence at gunpoint, according to witnesses, and took money from three of the occupants in the residence. The two suspects kept their face concealed by wearing bandanas.

On May 16, 2014, Millbrook police arrested Davis and Young in connection to the crime.

"We are extremely pleased that the jury returned this verdict. The Detectives from our Criminal Investigative Unit conducted a thorough investigation and presented a strong case for our District Attorney’s Office to present for prosecution," said Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. "Everyone involved in this case did an outstanding job, from the patrol officers that initially responded, our investigators, and certainly not least our prosecutors from the Elmore County District Attorney’s Office. It takes good police work, cooperation from the public, diligence, patience, and great teamwork from all parties involved to obtain convictions in cases like this."

