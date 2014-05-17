Montgomery YMCA introduces new youth program

The Cleveland YMCA in Montgomery is introducing a new youth initiative called Reach and Rise.

The new program is a national YMCA program that is designed to build a better future for youth through the support of caring adults.

Reach and Rise is for kids ages 6 to 17, who lack role models and are challenged by poverty, crime, single-parent households, and other social issues.

The Montgomery Reach and Rise program will be implemented at the Cleveland YMCA located at 1201 Rosa Parks Avenue.

If you are interested in finding out more about the program or how you can assist in the program, contact Program Director Samantha Friend at 334-834-2232 or email sfriend@ymcamontgomery.org

