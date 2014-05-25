Enterprise church pays unique tribute to fallen soldiers

A church in Enterprise is once again paying their respects to U.S. military personnel in a unique way.

Last year we reported that the Grace Place church in Coffee County placed 6,809 U.S. flags around the church in honor of fallen soldiers. Each flag represents a person who was killed while performing military duties in Iraq or Afghanistan.

This year the church has placed 6,852 flags around the church, and has also included the flags of countries that have lost soldiers who were performing military duties in Iraq or Afghanistan.

According to this website, the pastor of the church is a retired military chaplain.

