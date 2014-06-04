Auburn University basketball team adds 2 members to staff

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Auburn University basketball head coach Bruce Pearl announced the hiring of two new coaches on Wednesday.

Chad Prewett and Jordan VerHulst are the newest members to be added to the Tigers' staff.

Prewett comes from Lee-Scott Academy, which is a high school located in the city of Auburn, and will take on the role of Special Assistant to the head coach.

VerHulst comes from Memphis and will be the Video Coordinator for Auburn.

"I am very excited to add Chad Prewett and Jordan VerHulst to my staff," Pearl said. "Both of these guys have great basketball minds and are the perfect pieces for my staff."

Prewett was hired on at Lee-Scott Academy in 2007 as both the boys and girls basketball and also the track coach.

While under Prewett, the boy's basketball team won the 2012 AISA State Championship, finished as runner-up in 2011 and made it to the Final Four in 2009 and 2010. The boy's basketball team record while under Prewett was 139-31.

As the girl's coach, Prewett led the team to AISA State Championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, while also leading the team to a runner-up finish in 2014 and Final Four finishes in 2008 and 2010.

Prewett also coached the Lee-Scott track team to State Championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

"It is an amazing opportunity when you combine Coach Pearl and what he has done with the college that I have been a fan of my whole life. It's just perfect," Prewett said. "(My family and I) have been here for seven years and we are rooted here. Combine that with the opportunity to be with one of the greatest coaches ever and I'm pretty excited about the opportunity."

VerHulst was the video coordinator at Memphis from 2009 to 2014, where he broke down film on upcoming opponents and presented them to coaches and players. VerHulst also developed software to create plus-minus reports, shot charts and offensive efficiency.

"I am really happy to be joining Coach Pearl's staff," VerHulst said. "He has had incredible success in the SEC and college basketball in general. I am excited to be working with someone of his caliber and I know he will bring Auburn basketball back to where it should be."

