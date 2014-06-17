Woman arrested in domestic violence stabbing incident in Dale Co.

The Dale County Sheriff's Department has made in arrest in a domestic violence incident that resulted in one person being stabbed.

Sheriffs say that they responded to a call of a stabbing victim in the parking lot of Pinckard Baptist Church on Saturday. When deputies arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and back.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the suspect, Lashundra Rogers, and the victim became involved in a verbal dispute at a residence on Wright Road. During the assault, the victim was able to escape the residence and call authorities.

The victim was able to make his way to the church where emergency personnel treated him for his injuries. The victim was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Rogers and charged her with second degree assault and domestic violence. She was transported to the Dale County Jail where she posted a $2,500 bond.

