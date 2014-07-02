Hotels see increased demand as anniversary nears

As the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march nears, hotels in downtown Montgomery are already noticing the increased demand.

"We're definitely starting to see more demand this far out than normal for March 2015," said Brendan England, General Manager of the Embassy Suites in Downtown Montgomery. "A lot of the demand is from groups. Your school groups, your educational groups. A lot of interest in March 2015."

That interest will certainly increase after the movie "Selma" is released in theatres in January.





The movie, which recently filmed in Downtown Montgomery, tells the story of the march which helped lead the way toward the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.





"Visiting our attractions, having an experience where those moments where becomes real and visceral, especially for people like me who did not live during that time, it really makes an impression that brings that home to you," said Meg Lewis, Director of Tourism and Special Projects for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.





Many important names are expected to be in attendance to help recognize and celebrate the historic day.





"We fully expect some very, very big names to be involved with the celebration," Lewis said. "Most likely, we anticipate seeing some presidents and presidential candidates involved with that which is another reason people come out for this is to be around such important people on such an important day."





Several events have been announced already with many more expected to be scheduled.





You can find a complete list of those at The Dream Marches On website.





