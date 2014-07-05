Auburn football tickets, parking packages go on sale

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Stephen Davis Jr., son of former Auburn running back Stephen Davis, is transferring to South Carolina, his home state, per a report from The State.

Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina

Son of former Auburn running back transferring to South Carolina

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn (35-24) baseball is preparing for the Tallahassee Regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Auburn junior right-hander Keegan Thompson struck out a season-high nine batters, and a 3-run home run by freshman Will Holland provided the difference in a 7-4 win over UCF Friday in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Karl Nonemaker, a former Auburn assistant and All-SEC outfielder at Vanderbilt, has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers’ baseball program, head coach Butch Thompson announced Monday. Nonemaker spent the previous six seasons as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University. Nonemaker was on Auburn’s staff from 2005-07, helping the program to a NCAA Regional final in 2005. “We got everything we were looking for ...

Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

The Auburn University Athletic Department has announced that single-game tickets for the 2014 football season are now on sale as well as reserved parking spots.

The athletic department has announced that single-game tickets for four games in the 2014 season are now available to the general public.

The game tickets available for purchase are:

Aug. 30- Arkansas for $70

Sept. 6- San Jose State for $45

Sept. 27- Louisiana Tech for $45

Nov. 22- Samford University for $45

Fans will be able to search for seat availability this year when purchasing single-game tickets.

Paid reserved parking locations for the 2014 season are also available online for purchase. The spots are for 14 different locations on the Auburn campus.

Fans can reserve a parking space for an individual game or for the entire season. Parking locations are managed by AAA parking and are booked through parkwhiz.com.

Parking prices for individual games start at $25 and $175 for season parking packages.

Season tickets to all seven home games for the 2014 season are still available to the general public through the Auburn Athletics Department Ticket Office or through the Auburn Athletic website.

Copyright 2014 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.