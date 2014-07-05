Auburn football tickets, parking packages go on sale - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn football tickets, parking packages go on sale

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

The Auburn University Athletic Department has announced that single-game tickets for the 2014 football season are now on sale as well as reserved parking spots.

The athletic department has announced that single-game tickets for four games in the 2014 season are now available to the general public.

The game tickets available for purchase are:

Aug. 30- Arkansas for $70

Sept. 6- San Jose State for $45

Sept. 27- Louisiana Tech for $45

Nov. 22- Samford University for $45

Fans will be able to search for seat availability this year when purchasing single-game tickets.

Paid reserved parking locations for the 2014 season are also available online for purchase. The spots are for 14 different locations on the Auburn campus.

Fans can reserve a parking space for an individual game or for the entire season. Parking locations are managed by AAA parking and are booked through parkwhiz.com.

Parking prices for individual games start at $25 and $175 for season parking packages.

Season tickets to all seven home games for the 2014 season are still available to the general public through the Auburn Athletics Department Ticket Office or through the Auburn Athletic website.

Copyright 2014 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly