Millbrook native makes Cleveland Indians' 2015 active roster

A former Stanhope Elmore and Faulkner University baseball player has made the Cleveland Indians' active roster for the 2015 Major League Baseball season.

Austin Adams, a Millbrook native, has made the 2015 Cleveland Indians' 25-man roster as a relief pitcher.

Adams was called up by the Cleveland Indians, from the Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers in 2014 where he appeared in six games.

Adams was drafted by the Indians' organization in 2009 as a starting pitcher prospect, but has since transferred to the role of relief pitcher.

Adams made 30 appearances in 2014 for the Clippers, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.29 ERA. He recorded 35 strikeouts in 39.1 innings of work.

According to the Faulkner website, Adams is the second former Eagles' player to make it to the Major League level. Adams played for the Eagles from 2006-2009.

