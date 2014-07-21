Second GM lawsuit filed by AL law firm settled out of court

A lawsuit filed by a Montgomery law firm against General Motors, that was once thought to be settled and was then brought back, has been settled out of court.

Attorneys with the Beasley Allen Law Firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of the family of Brooke Melton, who was killed in a crash in 2010 due to the ignition switch issue that has plagued GM.

The lawsuit was brought back after officials at the law firm say they believe GM leaders lied in their testimony, under oath and withheld documents during their trial.

"They hid it from the government, hid it from the public and would have never recalled any of these now 17,000,000 vehicles that have been recalled, with the same identical defective switch," said Jere Beasley, founding shareholder of the Beasley Allen Law Firm. "They never would have done that had the Melton case not exposed them, and that's the one now that we're making the focal point of this litigation."

