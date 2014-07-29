Ken Hare In Depth: Not first time Wiggins faces conflict of interest allegations

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

When Gov. Robert Bentley last week cited allegations of a conflict of interest to remove Hale County Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins from the Alabama State University board of trustees, it was not the first time the judge faced conflict of interests issues.

Five years ago, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary issued a public reprimand of Judge Wiggins for refusing to removere himself from a court case in which he had a conflict of interest.

That case, like the allegations involving Wiggins and the ASU board of trustees, involved family members of the judge.

According to the findings by the Court of the Judiciary, which hears complaints against judges, Wiggins involved himself in a court proceeding that involved members of his family even though the motions had not been assigned to him.

The case involved a voter fraud investigation by the state Attorney General's Office. During the course of the probe, the Attorney General's Office issued a subpoena and another judge issued a search warrant.

"Judge Wiggins granted a motion to quash the subpoena and the search warrant, although the motion had not been duly assigned to him and without giving the Attorney General an opportunity to be heard on that motion," according to the court's reprimand of Wiggins.

The reprimand said that Wiggins quashed the subpoena and search warrant even though he knew that his sister, brother-in-law and first cousin were among those being investigated.

[DOCUMENT: Wiggins' public reprimand (.pdf)]



The reprimand also stated that Wiggins refused to remove himself from the case despite his conflict of interest until ordered to do so by the Alabama Criminal Appeals Court, and even then it took an additional 29 days for him to act on the order.

"The failure of Judge Wiggins to recuse himself from proceedings in which his close relatives were the subject of investigation constitutes a serious breach of the Canons of Judicial Ethics and an intentional act of misconduct," the reprimand of Wiggins stated.

"The impartiality of the judiciary is a right of the citizens, not a private right of judges," the reprimand stated. "The public must be able to trust that our judges will dispense justice fairly and impartially. Judge Wiggins, by his actions, disregarded that trust."

In addition to the public reprimand, Wiggins was suspended without pay for 90 days.

[DOCUMENT: Final Judgement (.pdf)]

In the ASU trustee saga, Bentley removed Wiggins, the vice chairman of the board, from the board after forensic auditors and the university's accrediting agency determined that he had a conflict of interest.

Wiggins has denied he had a conflict, and said he might sue to remain on the board.

Trustee Chairman Elton Dean resigned after being asked to do so by the governor and the president of the student government association.

---

Ken Hare was a longtime Alabama newspaper editorial writer and editorial page editor who now writes a regular column for WSFA's web site. Email him at khare@wsfa.com.

Copyright 2014 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.