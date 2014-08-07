Amanda Curran joined WSFA 12 News in July 2014 as a Meteorologist. Before moving to the Heart of Dixie, Amanda grew up in New Hampshire and most recently spent four years in Vermont. There she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Atmospheric Sciences and her Associate's Degree in Television Studies from Lyndon State College.

At Lyndon State, Amanda worked for the Vermont Center for Community Journalism (VCCJ-News 7), a student-run news station broadcasting to cities and towns in northeastern Vermont. During her time at the VCCJ, she prepared forecasts for the station's Emmy Award winning 3pm, 5:30pm, and online newscasts. Amanda also spent two summers interning at her local television station, WMUR-TV.

You can watch Amanda on WSFA weekdays during Alabama Live! and First at Four.

Recently, Amanda has earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation, a professional recognition of the quality of her weather broadcasts. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of distinction and recognition; the AMS grants the CBM designation to broadcast meteorologists who meet established criteria for scientific competence and effective communication skills in their weather presentations. To earn the CBM, broadcasters must hold a degree in meteorology or equivalent from an accredited college or university, pass a rigorous written examination, and have their on-air work reviewed to assess graphical content, explanation, and presentation skills.

In 2016, Amanda was named first runner up for the Best Weather Anchor award from the Associated Press.

On top of her weather duties, Amanda also heads out to local schools to award a deserving teacher with the weekly Class Act award. She loves the opportunity to go out into the community and meet new people. You can catch her stories each Monday night during the 5pm newscast.

In her free time, Amanda enjoys playing her saxophone, watching football (go Patriots!!) and spending time at the local bark park with her border collie, Tanner.

Follow Amanda on Twitter: @WSFA_Amanda

"Like" Amanda on Facebook: Amanda Curran WSFA

Email Amanda: acurran@wsfa.com

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.