Search continues 3 years after Geneva teen goes missing

It's almost as if she'd disappeared into thin air and Monday marks three years since it happened.

Shanna Peoples disappeared from her hometown of Geneva in 2011. Now her family along with investigators are using the anniversary as an opportunity to appeal to the public for new information.

"You wake up every morning and that's all you think about. She is all you think about, her until you go to bed," said Elvis McKee, Shanna's father

Shanna peoples disappearance still brings her father Elvis to tears.

"You hope and pray the phone will ring or someone will knock on the door and say we found Shanna, but it never comes," said McKee

Shanna was last seen on North Morris street. Her family says she walked through the area often, but always returned home. Now three years later they still cling to hope that someone will come forward with information on her disappearance.

"You just don't go missing off the face of the earth without someone knowing something," said Mckee.

"Do we think someone has an answer? Most definitely. Someone knows what happened to this young girl," said Lt. Ricky Morgan, an investigator with the Geneva Police Department

Since day one Lt. Ricky Morgan has been the chief investigator on this case. Even to this day he says they are checking on leads with the goal of bringing closure to the family.

"We had a call come in Friday, and we followed up on it and are continuing to follow up on that call," said Lt. Morgan. "No matter how minute you might think the information is, it may be something that will link us to something we already have that can help us."

So as Shanna's family continues to wait for answers, they say it's their faith and their loved ones that will continue help them to take one day at a time.

If you have any information, you are asked to please call your local law enforcement agency.

