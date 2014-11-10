WSFA 12 News radio partners

When severe weather breaks out in Alabama, WSFA 12 News breaks in on several radio stations. If you're driving in the car, away from the TV or internet, or your power goes out during severe weather tune to these radio stations and get WSFA First Alert Weather coverage from your WSFA 12 News meteorologists.



Participating iHeart stations:

Participating Cumulus stations:

Participating Little Engine Broadcasting stations:

Montgomery's Greatest Hits - 95.5 WRBZ

Montgomery's Gospel Station - WMGY

Montgomery's Inspiration Station - Praise 96.5 FM

Participating Stroh Communications stations:

WVRV – The River

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.