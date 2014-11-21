Alabama State takes on Stillman in 91st Turkey Day Classic

The Alabama State Hornets' last game of the 2014 regular season will be against the Stillman Tigers on Saturday in the legendary Turkey Day Classic.

The Turkey Day Classic is America's oldest Historically Black College or University football game as it is celebrating 91 years this Saturday, but it isn't the game it once was, as both the opponent and day of the game have changed in the past two years.

The game use to always be held on Thanksgiving Day, hence the name of the classic, but for the first time in the series history, the game will be played on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Alabama State decided to change the day of the game in order to participate in the FCS playoffs should they qualify.

The Hornets are taking on the Tigers for the second straight year, after Tuskegee University withdrew from the classic due to playoff considerations.

Up until 2013, and with the exception of five games throughout the course of the series, Alabama State and Tuskegee played in the Turkey Day Classic every year.

Tuskegee has owned the series since it started back in 1924, as the Golden Tigers lead the Hornets 49-32-3.

In the six games against other opponents, the Hornets are 5-1, with the lone loss coming to Mississippi Valley State in 1971.

Last season the Hornets took on Stillman for the first time in the classic and won in decisive fashion by a score of 41-28.

Heading into last year's game the Tigers were 6-4 and the Hornets were 7-4. This season the Hornets enter the game with a 6-5 record and on a two-game win streak. Stillman enters the game with a 5-5 record.

Alabama State started the season off strong going 4-1, but hit a skid in the middle of the season and lost four straight games. The Hornets were able to break out of their slump two weeks ago with a win over Jackson State.

The Hornets currently sit at second place in the SWAC East division behind a 9-2 Alcorn State team, but the Hornets are not eligible for the post season this year due to being on probation.

The classic includes a full day of festivities on Saturday including a parade in downtown Montgomery and a tailgating party.

