Alabama State takes on Stillman in 91st Turkey Day Classic

Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.More >>
Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.More >>
Top prospects gathered in New York for the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2017 in New York.More >>
The first round of the 15- to 18-year-old age group at the Future Masters Golf Tournament got started Thursday at the Dothan Country Club.More >>
Alabama Christian Academy announced the hiring of a familiar face to be the school's new head football coach.More >>
