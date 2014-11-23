Brushey Creek shooting in Butler Co. ruled murder-suicide

After conducting an investigation, the Butler County Sheriff's Department is ruling a weekend shooting in November a murder/suicide.Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 22 in the Brushey Creek Community, and involved a mother and son.

Sheriff Harden says an investigation shows that 81-year-old Ione Mills shot her son, 44-year-old Oman Cooper, and then turned the gun on herself. Cooper's girlfriend of 15 years, who lived in the house with Mills and Cooper, found the victims.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, and authorities are waiting for the final autopsy report.

The case will be presented to a Butler County grand jury for review.

