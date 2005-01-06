Sketch the Sky Winners - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Kids' Art

Sketch the Sky Winners

Send your child's weather drawing to:

WSFA-TV, Attn: Sketch the Sky
12 East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105

Or email it here.

We have a new home for our Sketch The Sky Party… Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park on Atlanta Highway (5544 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117).

All winners get time to jump, food, a special t-shirt as well as a free kids meal from Wendy’s. Plus, you get to visit with the entire Today In Alabama team! We are very excited about the new venue – and we are certain the winners will have a blast.

The parties will be the 2nd Tuesday of every month. 

Check out the fun the January winners had at the Sketch the Sky Party!

MARCH WINNERS:

  • Addyson Guthrie, 7, Prattville AL 
  • DeTrevious Tatum, 6,  Tuskegee AL 
  • Elise Logan, 8, Shorter AL  
  • Eli Churchwell, 7, Cecil AL  
  • Haydon Doss, 7, Montgomery AL  
  • Brayton Boswell, Millbrook AL  
  • Jessiah Ellis, 9, Montgomery AL  
  • Clay Gardner, 9, Greenville AL  
  • Abby Hamner,  Prattville AL  
  • Logan McGough,5, AL  
  • October Platt, 7, Montgomery AL
  • Jaiden Freeman, Eclectic AL   
  • JaDayshia Ellis, 8, Montgomery AL   
  • Megan Hurst, Linden AL   
  • Jason Edwards, 9, Wetumpka AL
  • Gracen DeVaughn, 7, Deatsville AL         
  • Alexis Cargill, 6, Montgomery AL       
  • Travis Kendrick, Wetumpka AL
  • Zameria Rodgers, Union Springs AL         
  • Fritz Peifer, 9, Montgomery AL   
  • Rebekah Anderson, 8, Titus AL       
  • Kelsey Fallat, 8, Prattville AL 
  • Jordan Boyd, 8, Highland Home AL

APRIL WINNERS:

  • Zelda Ryan, 8, Montgomery AL
  • Hudson Fulmer, Eclectic AL
  • John Moncrief, 9, Montgomery AL

