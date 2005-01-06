Sketch the Sky Winners

Send your child's weather drawing to:



WSFA-TV, Attn: Sketch the Sky

12 East Delano Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36105

Or email it here.

We have a new home for our Sketch The Sky Party… Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park on Atlanta Highway (5544 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117).

All winners get time to jump, food, a special t-shirt as well as a free kids meal from Wendy’s. Plus, you get to visit with the entire Today In Alabama team! We are very excited about the new venue – and we are certain the winners will have a blast.

The parties will be the 2nd Tuesday of every month.