Ken Hare In Depth: Terrorists harm Islam more than cartoonists ever could

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

"Je suis Charlie Hebdo!" When that phrase -- "I am Charlie Hebdo" -- went viral on the Internet and adorned the signs held by many of the tens of thousands of Parisians who turned out to protest the craven attacks on journalists and police by radical Islamic terrorists, it underscored that the terrorists had done far more to coalesce opposition to their cause than to build support for it.

It also underscored that the Paris terrorists had done more to besmirch the reputation of Islam than all the political cartoonists in the world could ever do.

All believers in Islam should never be blamed for the actions of the French terrorists, or of Isis, or of Al Qaida. To do so would make no more sense than to blame all Christians for the violence and murders perpetrated against those associated with abortion clinics by a tiny percentage of radicals who call themselves Christians.

But every act of violence by radical Muslims makes that message harder to get across to the world.

Just as the World Trade Center attacks united U.S. citizens in their opposition to terrorism and made this nation stronger than ever in that regard, I fully expect that the Paris attacks will strengthen the resolve of France -- and perhaps most other European nations -- to oppose terrorism.

By brutally attacking this small group of journalists and the police who tried to respond, the Paris terrorists also ensured that the message of "Charlie Hebdo" became known to millions of people around the world and not just to the thousands who regularly followed this influential but small satirical magazine.

In fact, the magazine actually grew in influence after 2011 when terrorists firebombed its offices following a controversy over the depiction of the Prophet Mohammed.

For those of us in Montgomery, the home of the Southern Poverty Law Center, that should come as no surprise. When Ku Klux Klansmen firebombed the offices of the SPLC in 1983, the civil rights organization soon emerged much stronger financially and with much wider recognition nationally than before the bombing.

The French people clearly grasp the importance of defending the concepts of freedom of speech and freedom of expression, even when -- or perhaps especially when -- the message is one that might offend some people. Along with the "Je suis Charlie Hebdo" phrase, many of those rallying to mourn the victims of this cowardly attack have shown their support for freedom of expression with raised pens. As someone who has spent his life in journalism, that moves me more than I can express.

There are those who would argue that Charlie Hebdo went beyond the bounds of good taste in its satirical treatment of Islam. That's a legitimate viewpoint, although one with which I disagree. But it would in no way be legitimate in a civilized society to use that viewpoint to suggest that it justified violence or murder against the journalists at Charlie Hebdo.

In a society that believes in free speech, the answer to a political idea with which you disagree is to express a better idea, not to resort to a gun. In a society that believes in freedom of expression, the response to a writing that you believe is not factual should be the truth, not a bomb.

So if you are an American who truly believes in free speech -- one who believes that a true freedom can only exist in a society that treasures and defends the free exchange of ideas -- then you, too, are Charlie Hebdo.

---

Ken Hare is a former newspaper editorial page editor and editorial writer who now writes a regular column for wsfa.com.

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.