Alabama Tourism promotion to run during "Selma" opening in London

The film "Selma" is set to premier in London, England on Jan. 27, and the Alabama Tourism Department will partner with Bon Voyage tour company to host 20 tour operators and journalist at the VIP event, according to director Lee Sentell.

A 30-second ad linking the film with destinations in Alabama will be shown at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema on Jan. 27 and will play on other London screens for four weeks. The official promotion is in partnership with Pathe, the international distributor of "Selma."

"Our campaign will stress how Alabama has changed in the half century since the events depicted in the movie," Sentell said.

