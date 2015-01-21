Residents eagerly anticipate President Obama's visit to Selma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Residents eagerly anticipate President Obama's visit to Selma

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) - While the White House continues to map out an itinerary for President Obama's visit to Selma in March, seamstress Jacqueline Mack is sewing up plans to be in place with the hope of getting of glimpse of Mr. Obama.
 
"I will enjoy it and will be there to see him. I hope to take a picture of him," said Mack who works at American Apparel in Selma.
 
Ammie Jones lives in Orrville and calls the President's impending visit 'huge.' President Obama plans to be in Selma on March 7 to remember the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
 
"It makes it even better that he is coming. The crowd will be big. I'd like to see him in person. I've only seen him on TV and it's exciting he would come to a small town like Selma," Jones said.
 
Ashley Mason is the tourism director for the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce.
 
"Tourism has picked up a little bit especially since Oprah Winfrey and the other actors were in town for the movie 'Selma.' We had people calling leading up to their visit and now that word has gotten out about the President's visit in March we have started fielding calls from potential tourists," said Mason.
 
This will not be President Obama's first visit to Selma. He stopped by in 2007 as a U.S. Senator campaigning for the presidency.
 
Former President Bill Clinton was the last sitting president to visit Selma in the late '90's.

