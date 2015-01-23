Alabama Department of Tourism preparing for Selma to Montgomery anniversary tourists

The Alabama Department of Tourism is preparing for thousands to travel to Alabama and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March.

"Committees from Selma and Montgomery and other towns have been meeting together for about a year to plan the activities that are going to be taking place throughout the month of March," said Lee Sentell, Director of the Alabama Department of Tourism.

Although the President's visit to Selma was only recently confirmed, event planners like the Department of Tourism have been preparing for the possibility since the very beginning.

"The national parks service has been saying for about a year that they expected President Obama to participate and the fact that it's official now, is adding another level of excitement," Sentell said. "A lot of big plans have been made and of course all of this things get changed with secret service comes in and they say 'Oh ok. We know what your plans are but this is what's going to happen.'"

With the film Selma winning awards and being shown in theaters around the world, the Department of Tourism is taking advantage of the opportunity to market to a global audience.

"We are one of the sponsors of the London premiere of the movie Selma that will be next Tuesday night in London. The cast and crew will be there. We have a representative that will be there and a 30 second commercial inviting people to come to Alabama and see the real selma...will be in theatres in London for 3 weeks," Sentell said.

