Ken Hare In Depth: 'Here we go again' should be Alabama's official motto

This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.

NA Andrew Natural Alabama 10-27-17 Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert By Ken Hare Advice to new birders from anywhere: Get to know good birders, and go with them on trips into the field to see birds whenever you can. It is one of the best ways I know to learn about birds and birding. Advice to new birders who bird (or want to bird) on the Alabama coast: Get to know Andrew Haffenden, and go with him into the field every chance you get. It is one of the best ways ...

To truly grasp the importance of protecting the Mobile-Tensaw Delta , I recommend a boat trip into the heart of "Alabama's Amazon."

There are all sorts of ways to bird. Some birders travel thousands of miles to far off lands to see exotic birds. (Exotic to them, of course, but often common to the people who live there.) Others are content to bird a patch within walking distance of their home, and sometimes just in their backyard.

It gets crowded below Wilson Dam in the late afternoon. White Pelicans and Cormorants ( Photo Ken Hare).jpg

Here we go again, with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore denying that the state's judiciary has to bow to the federal judiciary on issues of constitutionality.

Here we go again, with some state officials trying to ignore federal courts on an issue of equal rights.

This time the issue is same-sex marriage; 50 years ago it was racial justice. Eventually, the federal judiciary and Congress imposed its will on recalcitrant Alabama state officials on issues involving equal treatment of minorities.

Eventually, the federal government also will impose its will on stubborn state officials on the issue of gay marriage. That's already happened in 25 states, and it will happen here as well. It's foolish to think that somehow Alabama is going to be "special" and manage to ignore the federal judiciary.

But what exactly will be imposed remains to be seen. Federal judges have ruled dozens of times that state-mandated bans on gay marriage were unconstitutional, but the final authority -- the U.S. Supreme Court -- has yet to definitively decide the issue.

A ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court could come as early as June. However, no one knows for sure how much clarity the court will give to the issue.

Currently, gay marriage is legal in 36 states. In 25 of those states, it was imposed by the courts. In eight of those states, the issue was decided by the state legislature. And in three of those states, gay marriage was approved by popular vote.

That leaves Alabama as one of 14 states where gay marriage is still banned. But Alabama is also one of eight states where that ban has been overturned by a judge, but the ruling is under appeal.

Most reasonable people recognize that this is an issue that involves the U.S. Constitution and that federal judges can decide that issue. But not so Alabama Chief Justice Moore.

In an interview with WSFA's Jennifer Horton, Moore said that rulings by lower court federal judges involving gay marriages were only advisory, and that it was "tyranny" for the federal government to try to impose its will on Alabama.

Moore has been down this road before, and the last time it cost him his job as chief justice.

In his first term as chief justice in 2003, Moore used very similar arguments to try to justify his ignoring a federal court order to remove the Ten Commandments monument he had installed in the Alabama Supreme Court offices. That led to him being removed from office by the state Court of the Judiciary.

Now here we go again, with Moore urging state officials to ignore the federal judge's ruling.

It makes sense for the federal courts to stay the Alabama ruling until the U.S. Supreme Court has time to rule this summer. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals may issue just such a stay.

But a decision on a stay rests with the appeals court, not with Roy Moore or with county probate judges, and the ultimate decision on the issue of gay marriage rests with the U.S. Supreme Court, not Roy Moore or the Alabama Legislature or the governor. It is time for state and county officials to recognize that this issue is now firmly in the hands of the federal courts, and that any attempt by them to try to retain control is just going to waste tax dollars.

Ultimately, the gay marriage issue needs to be decided at the federal level. No one is served by a hodge-podge of state laws, since every state is clearly required to recognize marriages performed in other states.

Alabama's official motto is "Audemus jura nostra defendere", which translates to "We Dare Defend Our Rights."

Maybe a more realistic motto should be "Hic nos iterum," or loosely, "Here we go again."

---

Ken Hare is a longtime newspaper editor and editorial writer who now writes a regular column for wsfa.com.

