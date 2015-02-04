WSFA 12 News live stream to carry KCBD midday newscast

The WSFA 12 News live stream will be unavailable for Alabama Live or the News at 12:00 on Thursday due to our live stream being used by our sister station KCBD in Lubbock, Texas.

KCBD is off the air after a plane crashed into their antenna on Wednesday, and WSFA's live stream is the only way Lubbock viewers can watch their local newscast.

We are sorry for the inconvenience of the live stream not being available for WSFA viewers.

