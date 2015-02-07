Biscuits to host 'Back to the Future' celebration with themed je - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Biscuits to host 'Back to the Future' celebration with themed jerseys

(Source: Montgomery Biscuits website) (Source: Montgomery Biscuits website)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the movie "Back to the Future", and the Montgomery Biscuits will honor the anniversary on June 27 with a "Back to the Future" Anniversary Celebration. 

The Biscuits will wear "Back to the Future" themed shirts in the game against the Chattanooga Lookouts, and it will mark the first time in 12 seasons that the Biscuits will wear custom-themed jerseys.

The custom jerseys are based off the outfit worn in the movie by Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, featuring the iconic burnt orange vest, white-checkered shirt and a denim jacket. The Biscuits' logo will be displayed across the front of the jersey in the classic "Back to the Future" color scheme.

Jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

The theme night will feature "Back to the Future" decorations, costumes, trivia and music.

The jerseys were designed by OT Sports.  

Copyright 2015 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

    Troy adds Ole Miss to 2022 football schedule

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:52:40 GMT
    (Source: Troy University Athletics)(Source: Troy University Athletics)

    Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.

    More >>

    Troy will open the 2022 football season at Ole Miss on Sept. 3 both schools announced Friday morning. It will be just the second all-time meeting between the two schools as Troy also traveled to Oxford in 2013.

    More >>

  • Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

    Alabama's Chandler Taylor selected for the 2017 College Home Run Derby

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:21:08 GMT
    SOURCE: Alabama AthleticsSOURCE: Alabama Athletics

    Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

    More >>

    Alabama’s Chandler Taylor has been selected to the roster for the eighth annual College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, July 1, Intersport announced today. Taylor is one of six men’s college baseball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the College Home Run Derby after being recognized as one of the top power hitters in college baseball.

    More >>

  • Auburn's Casey Mize named third-team All-American by Baseball America

    Auburn's Casey Mize named third-team All-American by Baseball America

    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:13:40 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

    Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

    More >>

    Auburn sophomore right-hander Casey Mize was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly