Biscuits to host 'Back to the Future' celebration with themed jerseys

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the movie "Back to the Future", and the Montgomery Biscuits will honor the anniversary on June 27 with a "Back to the Future" Anniversary Celebration.

The Biscuits will wear "Back to the Future" themed shirts in the game against the Chattanooga Lookouts, and it will mark the first time in 12 seasons that the Biscuits will wear custom-themed jerseys.

The custom jerseys are based off the outfit worn in the movie by Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, featuring the iconic burnt orange vest, white-checkered shirt and a denim jacket. The Biscuits' logo will be displayed across the front of the jersey in the classic "Back to the Future" color scheme.

Jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

The theme night will feature "Back to the Future" decorations, costumes, trivia and music.

The jerseys were designed by OT Sports.

