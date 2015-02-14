Dan Harris announces he is running for Mayor of Montgomery

See the sample ballot for mayor and city council seats for the city of Montgomery in the upcoming August 25th municipal elections.

Dan Harris, the Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman, will hold a kick-off event on Monday to officially announce his campaign for Mayor of the City of Montgomery.

Harris stated in an email that Montgomery has seen progress over the last six years, but he believes that the city can do better.

“By listening more to the needs and desires of the citizens of Montgomery and through a more inclusive process of priority setting and decision-making, I believe that we can make Montgomery the great ‘Beloved Community' that it is destined to be,” Harris said. "It's time for a change, Montgomery."

Harris' kick-off event will be held on the front steps of the Montgomery City Hall on Monday at 11 a.m. At the event, Harris says he will discuss how his campaign will address four critical areas for the city, which includes economic development, education, violent crimes and community investment.

"My leadership involves inclusiveness," Harris said. "I believe in setting priorities and making decisions based on the wants and desires and needs of the people. So, I will not only seek their input into the decision making process. It will be more than lip service. I will actually follow through on their desires and wants."

