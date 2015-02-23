Cyclists honor Selma to Montgomery march with bike ride

Cyclists from all across the country came out on Saturday for the Selma to Montgomery bike ride in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march.

“We wanted to show cycling as a good thing for the community, and we wanted to show Montgomery and Selma in a good light,” said Bruce Herbitter, who helped create the event.

The anniversary ride was hosted by Herbitter and the Montgomery Bike Club, and offered cyclist the chance see many historical markers and even some of the original marchers along the way.

More than 350 cyclists rode the same trail that hundreds marched to fight for civil rights.

“It is kind of a once in a lifetime event, you know, to pay honor to the people that struggled here 50 years ago. We ourselves didn't struggle with it but I think it is important to pay that honor to teach the young ones about it,” said a cyclist who participated in the ride.

If the ride turns out to be successful, the bicycle club says they hope to do a Martin Luther King, Jr. ride starting next year.

